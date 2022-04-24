Edwards exited Saturday's Game 4 against the Grizzlies with an apparent right knee injury but has returned to the game.

The 20-year-old grabbed at his right knee while dribbling up the court and promptly headed to the sidelined before being helped to the locker room. Edwards returned to the bench a few minutes later and has now retaken the court, and he'll attempt to play through the injury with Minnesota facing a 2-1 deficit in the series.