Edwards amassed nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-87 win over Dallas.
Edwards had a quiet performance offensively in Wednesday's blowout victory, taking just five shots while failing to reach the double-digit point despite still impacting the game with a handful of rebounds and assists. Edwards has finished in single digits in scoring in just six games this year, two of which have taken place over his last six outings.
