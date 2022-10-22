Edwards supplied 30 points (12-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 41 minutes during Friday's 132-126 overtime loss to Utah.

Edwards scored his game-high 30 points efficiently, as he hit 12 of 23 field-goal attempts. That was a marked improvement over his output in the season opener, when he scored just 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting from the field. Edwards' fantasy strengths are his scoring and three-point production, so performances like Friday's should be a relatively frequent occurrence this season.