Edwards (elbow) checked into Monday's game against the Trail Blazers to start the fourth quarter, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Edwards was considered questionable to return after exiting in the third quarter with a bruised right elbow, but the injury isn't serious enough to keep him from the final stretch of this contest. He'll likely get another look from the team's training staff after the game.
