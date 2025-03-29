Edwards has returned to the game against the Suns on Friday after suffering an inadvertent elbow to the face from Kevin Durant, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.
Despite dealing with a nasal contusion, Edwards has been cleared to return to the game against Phoenix. The superstar guard may have avoided a serious injury, which is obviously great news for the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Heads to locker room•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Leads starters in scoring in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Available Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Game-time call Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy to face Indiana on Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Subpar display Friday•