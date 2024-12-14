Edwards (ankle) has returned to Friday's game against the Lakers, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Edwards tweaked his ankle in the third quarter, but it wasn't a serious injury. Despite exiting the game briefly, the star guard returned to the hardwood in the fourth quarter.
