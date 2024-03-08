Edwards (ankle) returned to Thursday's game against the Pacers with 8:11 remaining in the first quarter.
Edwards went to the locker room in the opening seconds of the game after rolling his troublesome left ankle, but it's possible that he was simply re-taped and sent back out. For now, it appears that he's going to be fine.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Tweaks ankle Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scores 13 in odd bench appearance•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Returns for final period•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Bruises elbow Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Late for work Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scores 27 points against Clippers•