Edwards (calf) has returned to Saturday's game against the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Edwards wasn't on the court to start the fourth quarter, but the star guard returned to action shortly after the final frame started. Even though he was diagnosed with cramping, his return to action means he should handle his regular workload as the Timberwolves' offensive barometer for the rest of the game.
