Edwards (wrist/thumb) has returned to Tuesday's game against the 76ers with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Edwards briefly left the game due to an apparent left wrist/thumb injury that he sustained in the opening quarter. However, the superstar has since returned and will likely be able to handle his normal workload the rest of the way.
