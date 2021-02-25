Edwards delivered 21 points (7-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's overtime loss against the Bulls.

Edwards surpassed the 20-point mark after putting up four straight performances in which he was unable to score more than 12 points as a starter, but the shooting woes continue to plague the star rookie. Edwards has scored at least 20 points eight times already, but he's been shooting the ball poorly of late and has made just 19 of his 73 field-goal attempts over his past five games -- which translates to a meager 26 percent from the field.