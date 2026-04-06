Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Ruled out for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Indiana.
Edwards will miss the front end of this back-to-back set due to right knee injury maintenance, marking his second straight game on the inactive list. Mike Conley, Bones Hyland and Jaylen Clark are candidates to see an uptick in minutes in Edwards' stead. His next chance to play will come Wednesday in Orlando.
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