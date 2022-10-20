Edwards totaled 11 points (4-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 win over the Thunder.

Both Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns (12 points in 36 minutes) were uncharacteristically quiet Wednesday, as Rudy Gobert (23 points, 16 boards) and D'Angelo Russell (20 points) -- along with Jaden McDaniels (19 points) -- did much of the heavy lifting offensively. Don't expect Edwards to struggle from the field to this degree very often -- the third-year guard is the odds-on favorite to win the Most Improved Player award for a reason.