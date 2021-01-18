Edwards had 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-5 3PT) and five boards in Monday's loss to the Hawks.

After playing 18 and 17 minutes, respectively, in his last two games, Edwards saw 30 minutes of action Monday and launched 16 shots attempts -- his most since Jan. 7 against Portland. The No. 1 overall pick in 2020 scored in double-figures for the ninth time in 13 games, but he's failed to shoot better than 50 percent from the floor in 12 of those 13 appearances.