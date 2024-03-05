Edwards finished Monday's 119-114 victory over Portland with 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

Edwards coming off the bench Monday was certainly an odd situation, as the star guard was "not there" by the time the game started, so Minnesota sent Nickeil Alexander-Walker in his place, though Edwards entered the hardwood as soon as the game began and logged his usual minutes, despite briefly leaving in the third quarter due to a right elbow brusie. Barring another unexpected sequence, Edwards should be in the starting lineup when the Timberwolves face the Pacers on Thursday.