Edwards notched 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and three turnovers in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 137-114 loss to the Knicks.

Edwards seemed a bit rusty in his first game back from a four-game absence, but he was moving around fine, so hopefully, this is the last we'll hear of the hamstring issue. The Wolves do close out the week with a Sunday-Monday, back-to-back set, so it'll be interesting to see if Ant-Man gets cleared for both of those games.