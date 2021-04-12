Edwards had 15 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals in Sunday's win over the Bulls.
The No. 1 pick posted his lowest scoring total since March 26, but on the whole he continues to emerge as perhaps the league's best rookie not named LaMelo Ball. At this stage, Edwards has to be considered a threat to score 25 points on any given night, though his ceiling may be a bit lower with another high-usage player in D'Angelo Russell back from an extended injury absence. Edwards' 26 combined field-goal attempts over his last two games are his fewest in any two-game stretch since Feb. 21 and 23 (24 FGA).
