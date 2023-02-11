Edwards recorded 17 points (8-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 128-107 loss to Memphis.

Edwards didn't have his best shooting performance and ended with more field goal attempts than points scored in a disappointing loss for Minnesota. Even though his role as one of the Timberwolves' main scoring threats is not under any question, and that should be even more noticeable with the departure of D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers, it's worth noting Edwards has been struggling -- for his standards -- of late after failing to surpass the 20-point mark in four of his last five appearances.