Edwards provided 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 146-112 loss to the Nuggets.

The Timberwolves looked brutally overmatched Tuesday, but Edwards still posted a decent stat line even though this was his third straight contest in which he couldn't clear the 20-point hurdle. Minnesota's most consistent scoring threat this season, Edwards is averaging 26.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game since the start of January.