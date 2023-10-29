Edwards logged 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 106-90 victory over the Heat.
Edwards opened the season with a strong double-double against the Raptors, and while he couldn't repeat those numbers in this win over Miami, he still posted a decent stat line while ending three dimes shy of another double-double. Edwards averaged 24.6 points per game last season and is widely expected to produce similar numbers this time around.
