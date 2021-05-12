Edwards posted 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-100 win over the Pistons.

Edwards continues to have a strong conclusion to his rookie year. Tuesday's performance marks the 28th time he's scored at least 22 points, and it's the 12th time Edwards has made at least six free throws. Edwards is also the first rookie since Donovan Mitchell to have two 40-point scoring performances.