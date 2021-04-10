Edwards recorded 24 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's overtime loss to the Celtics.

The 19-year-old has now scored 20-plus points in seven out of his last eight games. Before Friday's game, Edwards was only shooting 39.7 percent from the field, but he's been much better as of late, shooting 48.8 percent over his last eight games. The rookie should continue providing high-end points along with solid rebounds, steals and three-pointers the rest of the way, though his field-goal percentage may be sporadic.