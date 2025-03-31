Edwards totaled 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-104 win over Detroit.

Edwards delivered a solid showing all around the court in this huge win for Minnesota. Even though Julius Randle led the Timberwolves in scoring, Edwards also posted a solid line, which aligns with what he's delivered throughout the season. His numbers have been trending in the wrong direction of late, although that might also be because opposing defenses are focusing even more on trying to stop him. Despite the increase defensive attention, Edwards is still averaging a solid line of 26.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game over his last 10 contests, although he's shooting just 32.7 percent from three in that span.