Edwards closed Sunday's 116-107 loss to Dallas in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals with 26 points (11-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 43 minutes.

Edwards looked more aggressive than in the first two games of the series, but the star guard continues to struggle with his shot, even though he showed some encouraging signs in this one. Edwards has shot a mere 38.6 percent from the field in the series ahead of a pivotal Game 4 in Dallas on Tuesday.