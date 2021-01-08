Edwards posted 26 points (9-21 FG, 3-10 3 Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two steals and an assist across 31 minutes in Thursday's 135-117 loss to the Trail Blazers.

It's hard to envision the Timberwolves keeping Edwards on the bench for much longer. The first-round pick thwarted SEC opponents as a Georgia Bulldog, and he's making some highlight reel-worthy plays in the opening weeks. While Malik Beasley is entrenched at the shooting guard position, Edwards has the skill and size to sit at the wing and is playing better than Jarrett Culver at the moment. Still, his ability to play three positions in a reserve capacity is a comfortable spot for now, and it's enough to warrant a roster spot in all fantasy formats.