Edwards had 27 points (9-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 89-88 loss to the Clippers.

As has been the trend all season long, Edwards led Minnesota in scoring, but his elite figures were not enough to lift the Timberwolves to win over the Clippers in this low-scoring affair. Edwards continues to score the rock at an elite level, and he has scored 27 or more points in all but one of his last eight appearances, averaging 29.8 points per game in that span.