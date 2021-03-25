Edwards collected 29 points (9-22 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 128-108 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.
Edwards started the second half of the season on fire, averaging 30.6 points in his first five games post All-Star break. He then scored a total of 27 points in his next two games but got back on track Wednesday. With Lamelo Ball (wrist) expected to miss at least four weeks, Edwards could make a run at the Rookie of the Year award, as he has averaged 26.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals over his last eight games.
