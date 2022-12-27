Edwards finished Monday's 113-110 loss to Miami with 29 points (11-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes.

Edwards was sloppy with the ball and committed at least three turnovers for the third game in a row, and his 16:15 assist-to-turnover ratio in that span isn't encouraging. Fortunately for him, the assists are just a part of his game, and most of his value comes from being the main scoring threat on the Timberwolves, a role that's even more noticeable when Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) is out. Edwards is averaging 24.4 points per game in December and has also reached the 20-point mark in five games in a row.