Edwards amassed 32 points (12-25 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 136-115 win over the Hawks.

Edwards has found a number he and fantasy managers like, 32. He's even produced the point total on exactly 12 made field goals in each of the last three games. The former first overall pick had a better all-around performance Monday than in his previous two games. It was the second time since the start of February that Edwards grabbed eight or more rebounds. Plus his five assists were more than he had in the previous two games combined. In addition to the points, Edwards has been blocking a lot of shots recently. He has swatted at least two shots in six of the last eight games.