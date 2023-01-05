Edwards posted 32 points (11-26 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Edwards led his team to a second straight victory, closing out the game with 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter. It was his third time in four games reaching the 30-point mark, and his third straight game hitting at least three shots from beyond the arc. The 21-year-old hasn't missed a game all season and is now averaging 24.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.