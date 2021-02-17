Edwards scored 28 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Lakers.

Edwards has settled nicely as a starter but is going through his most productive stretch of the season -- and by a wide margin. The first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six contests, and he has scored in double digits in all but one of his 11 starts to date. He is averaging 20.0 points per game over his last six games.