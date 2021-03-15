Edwards produced 34 points (12-24 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

Although Edwards left the game briefly after a collision with Enes Kanter, he returned to the game and scored 13 points in the fourth quarter. He put an exclamation point on his performance with a high-flying dunk that added to his lengthy highlight reel. Many speculate that LaMelo Ball has a stranglehold on ROY honors, but the former Georgia standout isn't too far behind him.