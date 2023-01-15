Edwards provided 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 win over the Cavaliers.

Edwards led the way for the Timberwolves, scoring a game-high 26 points on an efficient 10-of-18 shooting line. Despite continuing to play through injury, Edwards has looked relatively symptom-free, at least from an onlooker's perspective. On a team that is currently not blessed with a plethora of offensive options, Edwards is vitally important when it comes to making a push for the playoffs. Nonetheless, managers will want to keep an eye on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Jazz.