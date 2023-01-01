Edwards provided 30 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 loss to Detroit.

Edwards played through a hip injury Saturday, doing everything he could to get the Timberwolves over the hump. Unfortunately, they fell short of the mark, slumping to their sixth straight loss. Edwards continues to pace the team in scoring while contributing plenty on the defensive end. After a somewhat slow start to the season, he is now looking like the player managers had been hoping for on draft day.