Edwards supplied 31 points (13-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 loss to Phoenix.

Edwards was the leading scorer in a game that featured Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, but the youngster's performance wasn't enough to carry Minnesota to victory. However, it was still encouraging to see Edwards have a breakout scoring outing after struggling with his shot in back-to-back contests following a three-game injury absence.