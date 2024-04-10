Edwards logged 51 points (17-29 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 11-11 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 130-121 win over Washington.

Edwards delivered his best offensive performance of the season in a game where the Timberwolves needed him, and his 51-point outburst lifted Minnesota to a tight win over the Wizards. This was Edwards' 29th game with 30 or more points and his fourth with 40 or more points, so his scoring prowess is out of any doubt. Edwards is aiming to end the season on a strong note and is averaging 28.6 points per game since the beginning of May with only three games left in the regular season.