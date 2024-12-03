Edwards posted eight points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Monday's 109-80 victory over the Lakers.

Edwards had a woeful showing Monday, and while the Timberwolves ended up winning the contest, it was the first time the star guard failed to reach the 20-point mark all season long. Edwards has been one of the most productive guards in the league over the first five weeks of the regular season, however, so there's a strong chance this was nothing more than an off night for him. Fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned with one bad outing.