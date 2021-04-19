Edwards had 23 points (6-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Clippers.

Edwards once again struggled with his shot despite the fact that he made five treys, but it was enough to carry Minnesota in this loss against one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Edwards has settled in well as one of the Timberwolves' go-to players on offense on a nightly basis and has scored at least 23 points in five of his last seven contests.