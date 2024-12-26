Edwards totaled 26 points (11-24 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 victory over the Mavericks.
Anthony Edwards struggled over the last three games before getting back on track on Christmas Day against the Mavericks, scoring a team-high 26 points to help beat Dallas. This is a promising sign that Edwards might be getting back to form.
