Edwards recorded 27 points (8-22 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 9-12 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Nets.

The 19-year-old was the only player on the Timberwolves to crack 20 points in Tuesday's blowout loss to the Nets. Edwards is having an excellent second half, averaging 24.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.6 steals in 19 games. The rookie guard is locked into 35-40 minutes a game the rest of the way for the last-placed Timberwolves.