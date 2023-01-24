Edwards finished Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets with 31 points (9-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals over 37 minutes.

Edwards shot well from beyond the arc, where he scored 18 of his 31 points on the night. He also made an impact on the defensive end by registering four steals, his highest mark in this category since Dec. 30. Edwards is averaging 28.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.4 steals over his last seven games.