Edwards totaled six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 113-92 victory over the Magic.

Edwards' 11-game streak of leading Minnesota in scoring ended Tuesday when he was held to just six points. It was his lowest outing since Nov. 26, when he left the game with a right hip pointer injury four minutes into the contest. It's a dip in production in what has otherwise been a career-year for Edwards, and he will have an opportunity to bounce back Wednesday against the Celtics.