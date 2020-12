Edwards scored 15 points (6-21 FG, 1-9 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a turnover in 29 minutes of Sunday's 127-91 loss to the Lakers.

Edwards saw a team-high 29 minutes in this one as the Timberwolves were blown out early by the Lakers. The guard responded with a team-high 15 points, but it was more volume than efficiency. Edwards has shown a proclivity for scoring points early this year as he continues to come off the bench for Minnesota.