Edwards finished with 32 points (13-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 125-112 victory over the Spurs.

The 24-year-old guard led all scorers on the night, and in the process set a new Timberwolves record with his 102nd career performance of 30-plus points, breaking the franchise mark held by Karl-Anthony Towns. Edwards has reeled off five straight such games to close out November and has eight 30-plus efforts in his last 12 contests, averaging 30.9 points, 4.8 boards, 4.3 assists, 3.7 threes and 1.6 steals during that stretch.