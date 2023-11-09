Edwards ended with 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and three steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Pelicans.

Edwards' impressive start to the 2023-24 season continued Wednesday, once again leading the Wolves in scoring and steals while posting team-high-tying marks in assists and blocks in the win. Edwards has scored 25 of more points in five of his first seven outings, dishing out seven or more assists in four contests.