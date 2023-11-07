Edwards racked up 38 points (15-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 114-109 overtime victory over the Celtics.

Edwards did it all in Minnesota's overtime win over Boston, leading all players in scoring and assists while finishing one board short of tallying a double-digit rebound total. Edwards has been phenomenal for the Wolves this season, tallying his highest scoring total of the year while posting his third game with at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists over the last four contests.