Edwards closed with 31 points (13-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 123-95 win over Utah.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a strong performance in this one, but Edwards was the top offensive threat for the Timberwolves and scored a season-high 31 points. He has reached the 30-point mark in two of his last three appearances and seems determined to put up even better numbers than the ones of last season, in which he averaged 24.6 points per game.