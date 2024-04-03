Edwards closed with 21 points (5-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-106 win over Houston.

Edwards continues to put up strong numbers every time he steps on the court, but his recent performances have been a bit subpar compared to his overall season-long numbers. He's failed to surpass the 25-point mark in six consecutive games, but perhaps what's even more concerning is the fact that he's shooting a mere 38.6 percent from the field, as well as 18.8 percent from deep, during that stretch.