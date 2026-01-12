Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Sitting out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards is out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to right foot injury maintenance.
The Timberwolves are giving their franchise centerpiece Tuesday night off. Friday's showdown in Houston, which is the front end of a back-to-back, marks his next chance to play. With Edwards sitting out Tuesday, Bones Hyland and Mike Conley appear to be the most likely candidates to replace the superstar guard in the starting lineup.
