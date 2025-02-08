Edwards (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Head coach Chris Finch relayed that Edwards is being held out of Saturday's game as a precaution and is considered day-to-day due to right hip soreness, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaylen Clark are the top candidates to be inserted into the Wolves' starting lineup Saturday due to Edward's injury. Edward's next chance to play will be Monday against the Cavaliers.