Edwards supplied 27 points (7-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 116-106 win over the Mavericks.

Edwards didn't have his best shooting performance since he needed 21 shots to score 27 points. Still, he complemented that with a strong effort both on the glass and as a distributor -- the 13 rebounds were a season-high mark and the nine assists were his second-best output in that category. Edwards should be Minnesota's go-to player on offense while Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) remains sidelined, and his numbers back that up. He's averaging 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in December.